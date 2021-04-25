E.An employee at the Friesland vaccination center is said to have exchanged Biontech vaccine with a saline solution in six cases. The woman stated that she had replaced a dropped ampoule in this way, the police and the district of Friesland announced on Sunday. There is no health risk for the people vaccinated with the saline solution. Investigations have been started against the employee of the DRK district association Jeverland because of a possible assault.

The woman told a colleague on Saturday about the incident three days ago. The police told the suspect that she had drawn up the syringes with saline so as not to inform about the dropped ampoule.

The district is now looking for those who may have been affected who were vaccinated on Wednesday (April 21) until noon. The citizens will receive an antigen test to determine whether the Biontech vaccination has actually taken place, as the authorities announced. A citizen phone has also been set up. In the period up to 1 p.m., 200 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. The Friesland vaccination center is located in a former school in Roffhausen, which belongs to the community of Schortens.

The authorities are currently assuming an isolated case. Friesland District Administrator Sven Ambrosy (SPD) said: “Since the person acted alone, I have now given a four-eyes principle in the vaccination center, so that two people are always involved in handling the vaccination doses and drawing up the syringes.” Fall is deeply shocking to him. Since the incident, the district has been in close contact with the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health, the State Health Office, the Ministry of the Interior and the police.