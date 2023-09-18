Amplifon, after Europe and America, is now focusing heavily on Asia. Here’s where the new stores will open

Amplifon expands and does so above all in Asia It is in the Pacific. After Europe And America now the group led by CEO Enrico Vita is definitely aiming East. A new headquarters in Melbourne and the milestone of 250 stores in China, with the inauguration of the first flagship store in Shanghai, are – we read in the Economia del Corriere – the news that add to the already very positive results of the area: 320 million in revenues in 2022, equal to 15% of the total leading hearing healthcare group with its hearing aids sold in 25 countries. A race that did not stop in the first half of the current year, with all four markets in which Amplifon is present (Australia, New Zealand, China and Indiawith a regional headquarters in Singapore, around a thousand stores and three thousand people) growing, revenues increasing by 9.2% (+15% at constant exchange rates) also thanks to the acceleration recorded in the second quarter. The CEO therefore has something to be satisfied with Enrico Vitawho has been leading the group since 2015, having just returned from a trip between China and Australia.

“I am came back even more positive for our prospects for further future growth – comments Vita -. Being global also means this: the growth of one area can help us compensate for the slowdown of another. Asia-Pacific is very important to us. Australia is the tenth largest hearing care market in the world, a large and expanding market, and I am confident that the latest investments, such as the new headquarters in the business district of Melbournethey will give us satisfactionalso with a view to consolidation of our leadership position. We are investing heavily in all areas, from organization to marketing.”

The group – continues L’Economia del Corriere – will present the next quarterly on October 30thas he continues on his journey digitalisation and innovation. At the end of the first half of the year Amplifon announced a 300 million financingeuros by the EIB, precisely linked to these objectives. This loan is in addition to the sustainability linked revolving credit line signed during the month of June for an amount of 300 million euros, which allows Amplifon to further optimize its financial structurewith a liquidity profile (including unused committed credit lines) of over 800 million euros.

