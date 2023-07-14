After years of tensions, restructuring of the Alliance and rumors of a possible break, the axis between Nissan and Renault seems to have found its balance after the latest agreements on the internal structure of the bond that unites Paris and Yokohama since 1999. in this context, the Japanese brand seems to be ready to support the Lozenge in Ampere, the new company that will deal with mobility and the development of electric powertrains.

Nissan’s investment in Ampere

Nissan would be ready to put around 100 billion yen on the plate, a figure close to 650 million euros. The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported the news of this possible investment. The commitment of the Japanese giant would in any case come in the face of the definition of the new partnership with Renault, with the investment that would be preparatory to a greater balance within the Alliance.

Nissan and Renault in conversation

At the moment Nissan has not released official statements, highlighting that no definitive decisions have yet been made on the amount of investment that the Japanese brand intends to support and that the discussions between Paris and Yokohama are still ongoing.

The value of Amperes

According to initial forecasts by analysts from Nissan and Renault, Ampere could end up with a corporate value of between €8 and €10 billion, with Nissan’s investment ratio likely to be less than 10% of that amount. A manager of Nissan will join the board of the company, with the Japanese company that will place some restrictions on the management of intellectual property of patents and technologies.