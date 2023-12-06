There has been no shortage of discussions over the years between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi regarding the balance of their long-standing alliance. But there is no lack of cohesion on one element: trust in Amperes, the new Losanga division dedicated exclusively to the development of electric vehicles. The two Japanese giants protagonists of the alliance have in fact confirmed its intention to invest in Renault’s new EV unit: the intention is to take advantage of this to develop battery-powered models for the European market.

Millionaire investments

More precisely, Nissan and Mitsubishi have confirmed that they will invest respectively up to 600 million and 200 million euros in Ampere, which has been spun off from the rest of Renault and will be listed on the stock exchange next year. “We will become a strategic investor in Ampere”the words reported by Reuters of Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan, who added that his company could use the software and connectivity innovations of Renault’s new EV division also in other markets outside of Europe. “Developing electric vehicles worldwide alone would be quite challenging”He admitted.

Two new electric models

Speaking of vehicles, we know that Ampere will develop and produce one for Nissan electric version of the compact Micra destined for the European market (whose costs will be reduced by 50%, according to Renault’s CEO Luca De Meo), while the efforts for Mitsubishi will materialize in the contribution to the creation of a Mid-size electric SUV. The alliance partners also confirmed their joint projects in Latin America and India.