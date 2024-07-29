Ampere, the electric mobility division of Groupe Renault has announced a new appointment. Anne-Catherine Brieux will be the new Director of Industrial Operations starting August 1, taking over from Luciano Biondo, who is leaving the company. The current Director of Quality, Strategy, Suppliers and Development in Groupe Renault’s Quality Department will be responsible for Ampere’s industrial sites – Douai, Maubeuge, Ruitz, which form the Electricity Center, and the Cléon plant – as well as Ampere’s Purchasing, Quality, Production Engineering, Supply Chain and IT functions.

The new appointment in Ampere

“I would like to thank Luciano for his commitment since he joined the Group in 2020. – has explained Josep-Maria Recasens, COO of Ampere – He has been a tremendous asset to the creation of the ElectriCity Center and to the Group’s development in the north of France. The transition of the four sites to electric is a major step forward to support the electric and ‘Made in France’ strategy of Groupe Renault and Ampere. I wish him great success in his new projects. I am very pleased to welcome Anne-Catherine to Ampere. With her background in industry, quality and suppliers, she is the right person to support the industrial excellence of our company.“.

The carreer

Anne-Catherine Brieux, A graduate of INSA in Rouen, she joined Renault in 1997 as a production engineer at the Cléon plant (Rouen). Two years later, she joined the engineering teams where she managed key product standardization projects for the Renault Nissan Alliance. In 2006, Anne-Catherine took over the Engine Design Office in the mechanical plant, where she managed and integrated the first decentralized engine design in the plant for the Duster project. After 12 years of work in engine design and development, in April 2011, Anne-Catherine joined the Renault family. Manufacturing where, initially, she took on the responsibility of the Engine Assembly division and, subsequently, of Machining in the mechanical plant. After having held the role of Deputy Operations Director of the Cléon plant, in 2017 she took over the management of the Renault Motores plant (Valladolid – Spain) and then the Management of the Palencia sites.