The German fund Mutares has reached an agreement with Amper to acquire its subsidiary Nervión Industries, Engineering and Services, which was put up for sale this year within the framework of the reorganization process of the Spanish company along with other divestitures. This strategic investment reinforces the private investor’s goods and services segment, which expects the closing of the operation to be achieved in the first quarter of 2025.
