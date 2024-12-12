Amper has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Biscayan offshore wind metal structure design, manufacturing and assembly company. Navacel Process Industries. The operation will close in 23.8 million eurosof which 12 million will be made in cash and the rest, 11.8 million euros, would be satisfied through a capital increase of Amper shares that will be obtained by the sellers. The companies through which these subscriptions will be carried out will be Navacel Sociedad de Cartera, Media Ducia Industrial Invest, and CNC.

As announced by the company in a statement, Navacel has with a business volume of 26.6 million euros and a gross result (ebitda) of 4.6 million euros in 2023. This operation has had JB Capital as a financial advisor, and Cuatrecasas and Junyent Rock as legal advisors

The new Amper shares to be issued as consideration, which would represent approximately 5% of the Company’s share capital After this non-monetary capital increase, they would be issued at a price of 0.15 euros per share (that is, 0.05 euros in nominal value and 0.10 euros in share premium).

Likewise, sellers would have the right to propose to the General Meeting of the Company the appointment, if applicable, of a proprietary director.

The acquisition is subject, among other usual conditions, to the approval of the aforementioned increase in Amper’s share capital by the General Shareholders’ Meeting. which will be convened after the signing of the purchase and sale contract with the sellers.

Amper is immersed in a process of reorganizing its perimeter through sales and purchases of assets, for which the company expects to disburse 90 million euros in six or seven operations until 2026.

Within these transfers, the company led by Enrique López seeks to focus its activities in the areas of defense and energy, with a special focus on the mill industry offshore.

According to the firm, this transaction will generate important operational and commercial synergies, and will strengthen the positioning in markets such as the United States or Scandinavian countries.

Furthermore, the operation is aligned with the company inorganic growth strategywhich establishes this model of partial payment in shares that allows incorporate to the ownership of the acquired companies to the common project of the Amper Group.