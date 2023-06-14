fFor four out of five people worldwide, religion is a high priority in their lives. The current federal government is obviously not interested in this. It increasingly misjudges the cultural and religious characteristics in our own country as well as in our partner countries around the world.

The omission of the reference to God when the traffic light federal cabinet was sworn in, the deletion of religious affiliation in the civil status register, the plans to cover the Bible quotations on the dome of the Berlin City Palace and the removal of the cross in the old town hall in Münster at the G-7 meeting show a fundamental changed relationship of this federal government to the role of religion.



Religion is also experiencing a massive loss of importance in the Ampel government’s German foreign and development policy. Around ten years ago, the then Ministers Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the Federal Foreign Office and Gerd Müller in the Federal Ministry for Development recognized the strategic importance of religion in international politics. They have provided important financial resources and established international structures. The office of Federal Government Commissioner for Worldwide Religious Freedom was created for the first time under the Federal Government led by Angela Merkel. As a result, Germany took on an international pioneering role.

The traffic light government, on the other hand, has not recognized the central importance of religion in international cooperation and has reduced the use of funds and staff. Only after massive pressure from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group did she continue as commissioner for worldwide religious freedom. In addition, Federal Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) recently cut the funds for the international partnership for religion and development initiated by Germany in 2016. Although the network plays a crucial role in bringing together over 150 international and religious organizations, as well as several governments, to share experiences and develop solutions together. It is of decisive importance for the religious competence of representatives of German foreign and development policy as well as for dealing professionally with religions in general.







The contradiction between action and coalition agreement

Likewise, under Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in the Federal Foreign Office, a lack of affinity for religion can be observed. This is also reflected in the decision to no longer employ religious representatives for the “Religion and Foreign Policy” department. All of this runs counter to the claim in the coalition agreement to strengthen the area of ​​”religion and foreign policy”. Rather, the result was a weakening.

The Federal Government thus also misjudges the cultural and religious reality in our partner countries. A development and foreign policy that ignores the religious context in our partner countries for ideological reasons and instead promotes its own ideas appears to many to be neocolonial. Sustainable development and peaceful coexistence can only succeed if different social forces are involved. Crucially, religious actors are among them.

Equal rights for women and climate protection can only be achieved with and not without or even against religious actors. In secularized Europe, this may seem strange in view of the increasing number of people leaving the church and growing criticism of churches – but it is reality in the Global South. There, in particular, religious actors often enjoy greater trust than government agencies. They have social creative power and can thus contribute to the acceptance, effectiveness and sustainability of German cooperation. However, where religion is part of the problem, the important thing is to make it part of the solution.







Religious actors continue to be active in countries where state development cooperation is reaching its limits due to wars and conflicts, or where state structures no longer exist. They also do important work with the people affected in remote regions. They play a key role in grassroots awareness campaigns. An example of this is the fight against genital mutilation in Mali. In 2020, together with religious authorities, 400 girls were saved from genital mutilation there.

If the religious context is not taken into account, even the self-declared feminist foreign and development policy is doomed to failure. Irrespective of ideologically shaped glasses, the traffic light government should recognize this. Foreign policy and development cooperation without a religious component will always remain piecemeal. It just doesn’t work without religion.

