In the second half, the traffic light wants to concentrate on social policy, the competitiveness of the economy and the expansion of green energies.

The further timetable of the traffic light is clear – even if there are differences in the respective focus. The three parliamentary group leaders give the government “aside from the B note, a very positive interim balance”.

Berlin – In the second half of the legislative period, the traffic light coalition wants to focus on social policy, the competitiveness of the economy and the expansion of eco-energies. As can be expected, the respective focus of the SPD, Greens and FDP is somewhat different, as can be seen from statements by the three faction leaders in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich called the strengthening of companies’ collective bargaining agreements, the safeguarding of the minimum pension level at 48 percent and the pension contribution rate of no more than 20 percent, as well as a more social tenancy law.

Reduced industrial electricity price

Like Green party leader Omid Nouripour, Mützenich led the introduction of a reduced industrial electricity price to support energy-intensive companies in international competition, with Nouripour speaking of a time limit. The Greens faction leader specifically mentioned the expansion of eco-energies and said they wanted to “secure prosperity, protect consumers and reduce dependencies”.

For his part, FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr named a children’s opportunities portal that should provide better information on services for children on the Internet, and the start opportunities program with investments for schools in social hotspots. “In addition, a new digital pact for schools, the modernization of long-term care and health insurance and reforms in old-age provision, for example through the introduction of the share pension.”

All three drew, as Mützenich put it, “aside from the B grade, a very positive interim balance” of the previous reign. dpa