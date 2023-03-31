Home page politics

From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

By no means everyone is enthusiastic about the results of the coalition committee in the areas of climate protection and infrastructure. The traffic light parties are still confident.

Berlin – The coalition committee struggled to reach agreements, for example in the areas of climate protection and infrastructure. After days of negotiations, the traffic light parties have reached compromises. These include, among other things, easier and faster planning for the expansion of eco-energy production, the power grid and rail transport, but – particularly controversially – also for motorways. Reactions to the results have been mixed, to say the least.

Nevertheless, the traffic light parties are trying to defend their “achievements”. This should not be an easy task, especially for the Greens, where the youth organization is particularly disappointed.

Coalition committee on infrastructure, climate protection and Co.: Traffic light defends controversial results

At maybrit illner in the ZDF it went on 30.03. to the question “Compromise instead of master plan – traffic light dispute really settled?” Guests were Christian Lindner (FDP), Lars Klingbeil (SPD) and Omid Nouripour (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), party leaders of all traffic light parties. When it came to the results of the coalition committee, consensus was demonstrated at prime time. Omid Nouripour, for example, explained that “everyone moved”. He denies that the Greens left the negotiations as losers and backed down.

Lars Klingbeil emphasized loudly Time, the uncertainty of the population on the subject of heating installation was clear. The SPD leader: “That was the signal from Sunday, Monday, Tuesday that we are promoting climate protection, but that we are taking people with us on this path.” The SPD top politician seems to believe that this has been successful. In the near future there will be a draft law that will also include compensation for high expenditure on climate-friendly heating systems.

The leaders of the traffic light parties (archive image, left): Omid Nouripour, Ricarda Lang (both Green), Christian Lindner (FDP), Saskia Esken and Lars Klingbeil (both SPD). © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Finance Minister Lindner, meanwhile, emphasized that “the requirements, i.e. what we demand for climate protection and other things, have to be realistic.” He spoke of a “challenging budget situation”. He also stated that his party was satisfied with the results of the negotiations – but there was still potential for conflict everywhere.

Green youth upset about results in the coalition committee: “Disappointing overall”

Despite all attempts to convey their results, the Greens in particular are confronted with criticism. Among other things, the question is whether the party has made too far-reaching concessions. From the point of view of the Green Youth, the answer is clear: yes. The party leadership is probably also aware of the mood at the base when Omid Nouripour (Greens) admits “everything is not perfect” with a view to the decision paper.

The party youth organization thinks that is a euphemism. The organization’s federal spokesman, Timon Dzienus, called the results “disappointing overall”. His unmistakable message to the RND: “Actually, we have to become faster when it comes to climate protection. In fact, we are now getting faster in expanding the Autobahn. This is going in the wrong direction.” According to Dzienus, the traffic light does not live up to its historical responsibility. It is extremely bad evidence that the party leadership apparently does not want to let it stand. (ales)