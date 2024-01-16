Yiddá Eslava was protected by the cameras of 'Love and Fire' with who would be his new partner, in a romantic situation. According to the program, the former combatant and actress was with a renowned Peruvian photographer, named Ángel Fernández, inside a car in the Magdalena district. They shared several kisses.

YOU CAN SEE: Yiddá Eslava in love again: who is Ángel Fernández, the photographer linked to the actress?

What were the images of Yidda with a photographer like?

This Tuesday, January 16, 'Amor y fuego' surprised by broadcasting some images starring Yiddá Eslava, who recently returned from a trip to Chiclayo and at the end of 2023 ended her relationship of more than 10 years with him. Argentine Julian Zucchi.

The actress, who is about to release 'Yes, My Love 3', was caught in the Magdalena district market and can be seen sitting in the front of the car accompanied by a young man. Subsequently, they both set out on their way and took advantage of the fact that a traffic light in the district turned red to share more than one kiss.

YOU CAN SEE: Excited! Eslava Yiddá announces romance: “I don't mourn either”

What did Yiddá Eslava say about his new romance?

Days ago, in an interview for La República, Yiddá Eslava dared to tell details of how he met his new partner. According to the actress, she fell in love with him and was not afraid to give herself a new chance at love.

“It was like a crush on the heart,” she said and clarified that her boyfriend does not work in the entertainment field, so she will try to manage their relationship privately. “He's not in the middle and I want to keep it that way, because I like how we are. He's not in the middle and he doesn't want to be,” she commented.

#Ampay #Yidda #Eslava #kissing #famous #Peruvian #photographer #car