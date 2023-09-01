The actress Vanessa Terkes was caught kissing a politician, says a new ampay from the program Magaly Medina. In addition, according to tonight’s advance, the new lover of the former TV host would have spent several nights in the apartment of the well-known figure in the show. In this way, the ‘Urraca’ promises to shed more light on who would be the man with whom the Peruvian artist would be dating.

What happened to Vanessa Terkes?

Vannesa Terkes was a new victim of the ‘Urracos’ from the ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ program, as she was recently seen spending a disco night with a politician, but that would not be all because there were even kisses involved.

In addition, according to the announcer of the advance, this new character in her life would spend “long nights in the apartment of the actress.”

Who was the last couple of Vanessa Terkes?

In April of this year, Vanessa Terkes confirmed the end of her relationship with former minister Juan Sheput, after almost two long years together. As you remember, it was learned that both began dating in 2021, after the “Love and Fire” program caught them together.

Despite the fact that love is over, the actress affirmed that they maintain a friendship: “We are friends now. Indeed, we had a long romance, but today we are good friends (…) We are both public figures.The dramatic thing was the agenda. I had a very complicated schedule and so did she. That led us to choose a distant path“He told Trome on that occasion.

#Ampay #Vanessa #Terkes #caught #kissing #politician #nightclub