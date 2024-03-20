The model Vanessa Lopez made his romantic relationship official with Johnny Silva about 2 weeks ago. Apparently their relationship was going well; However, the trailer for the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' shows the young man in a quite compromising situation.

Vanessa López breaks down after receiving help from her new boyfriend. Photo: ATV capture

What happened to Vanessa López?

The progress of the program led by Magaly Medina it's already out. In the images censored by the production, we can distinguish Johnny Silvathe model's partner, who would be naked, in the company of a woman who is not Vanessa López.

The audiovisual material is shown to Vanessa Lopez who was shocked to see his partner with another woman. “Is she cool? She's cool!”, López is heard saying. Later, clearly affected, she cries and asks for distance: “I need to be alone”said.

Who is Jhonny Silva, Vanessa López's partner?

Johnny Silva Romero It is Vanessa López's partner who appears bare-chested with a female. According to the program 'Magaly TV, la firma', he is 33 years old and was arrested in 2018 for driving while intoxicated.

“What a gringo that is going to be… because he earns a little more money and who knows how he earns it, because a person who threatens that you are going to die… what a thing he is, a drug trafficker, a delinquent, a criminal, a kidnapper, What do you do, do you have a legitimate business, legal? or he is a criminal, a delinquent, a kidnapper because now, people who handle that amount of cash, I don't know much,” commented La Urraca, after the young man threatened Magaly Medina's 'urraco'.

Did Johnny Silva threaten Magaly Medina reporters?

After receiving criticism for throwing racist insults against reporters from 'Magaly TV: La Firme', Jhonny Silva Romero, current partner of Vanessa López, apologized for his violent attitude. The 33-year-old man attended the show 'Cachudas, pero conchudas' accompanied by 'Tomate' Barraza's ex and took the opportunity to apologize for his actions towards reporters outside a nightclub in Barranco.

“I still apologize for what happened. “We are not used to having this type of episodes,” said Jhonny Silva.

For her part, Vanessa López did not hesitate to defend her new boyfriend, who fills her with luxuries and trips to impressive tourist destinations.

“The truth is that it is super quiet. That day we had drunk a little, We were among friends, but I swear he doesn't do anything, he is a 'bread of God,'” said the model, who assures that now he is in love.

What did Vanessa López say about her attacks on the 'Magaly TV, La Firme' team?

Vanessa Lopez She used her social networks to make a mea culpa and show remorse after having insulted, using racist phrases, a reporter from 'Magaly Tv La Firme'.

“Unfortunately, I am sorry to have to justify in this way the inappropriate racist phrases I uttered, seeing my privacy exposed. People close to me know that I am not a racist or derogatory person. “I assume the consequences of my actions and ask for the deepest forgiveness from the people who received my verbal attack and from all those who may have felt offended,” the model wrote on her official Instagram account.

