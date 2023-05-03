A new ampay shakes up Magaly Medina local entertainment and national football. This time, the protagonists are seven Universitario de Deportes players who were caught celebrating the good moment of their team during the early hours of last Tuesday. As can be seen in the images, these players took advantage of their day off to have fun with a dozen women in a house in La Molina.

Players of the ‘U’ supported by Magaly Medina

As expected, the ATV presenter regretted the behavior of these players, including Piero Quispe, Alfonso Barco and Jordan Guivin, who are seen in compromising situations despite the fact that in a few days they will play their third group stage match of the South American Cup.

Likewise, these members of the cast led by Jorge Fossati cared little that they march as the only leaders of League 1 where they fight inch by inch with Alianza Lima and have intact chances of consecrating themselves as champions.

Magaly already supported Peruvian soccer players in this 2023

The images seen tonight where the seven Universitario footballers celebrate until late at night, is not the first of the ‘Urraca’ with local players. Aldair Rodríguez was recently captured by the cameras of his program on board his truck and kissing another woman despite having a partner.

Aldair Rodríguez belongs to the Alianza Lima club. Photo: ATV capture

The Alianza Lima striker did not comment on the matter, but the fans of the blue and white team condemned the incident on social networks. Previously, Ángelo Campos also appeared in said show space releasing liquor until late at night despite the fact that he trained with his team the next day.

