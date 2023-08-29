Magaly Medina brought a new episode of her program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ on the ATV signal this Monday, August 28. The host announced an ampay starring Érika Villalobos in the afternoon, who was seen kissing a man inside a car. The national actress was very much in love with Erik Zapata, who would be a schoolmate. On the other hand, ‘Urraca’ also presented a new chapter of ‘La casa de Magaly’, where La Uchulú, Andrés Hurtado and Carlos Cacho lived through a tense moment that brought tears to the comic actress. We tell you all the details in this note.

What ampay did Érika Villalobos star in?



Érika Villalobos starred in the latest preview of the Magaly Medina program, which will be broadcast on the night of this August 28. In the images, the prominent actress could be seen kissing a man inside a car. In addition, both shared various family moments such as the artist’s last birthday.

