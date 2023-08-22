The model Alexandra Mendez was captured, last Saturday, August 19, by the cameras of the Magaly Medina program, in outings with the soccer player Christian Benavente, known as the ‘Boy’. Both characters met at the San Isidro Country Club and, according to the images, enjoyed a long conversation over a cup of coffee. At times, “Chama” seemed to want to get closer to the Alianza Lima player.

The Peruvian athlete arrived at his apartment in the company of the Venezuelan model around 10:23 p.m. However, the two left the place only two hours later. Benavente took the ex-reality girl to his house and he returned to his.

