Sergio Pena He finds himself in the eye of the storm after being struck out along with the model and former Miss Peru candidate, Ale Balarezo, but everything does not end there. A day after the model was caught spending the night in her apartment, he is protected again, but with the former member of ‘La casa de Magaly’, Vanessa Lopez.

Who was Sergio Peña sheltered with?

The well-known soccer player was protected twice in just 24 hours. In the first instance, last Friday, the figure of Ale Balerazo She appeared on the selected person’s balcony and was only seen leaving the home the next morning. The fact caused confusion for his still wife, Valery Revello.

However, and after allegedly leaving Balerazo at a nightclub, Vanessa Lopez He would have gotten into his truck. As seen in the video for ‘Amor y fuego’, the model goes up to the apartment and later a friend of his goes down to pick up food for the group of friends who were with them. Hours later, she leaves around 8.40 am along with other friends.

What did Vanessa López say after ampay with Sergio Peña?

Vanessa Lopez She did not remain silent and spoke via Instagram: “I want to clarify that I know both Sergio and Valery and that on the weekend we were with a group of friends and we ordered food, literally I made Zabala’s, eat and pack. There is absolutely nothing here with anyone”.

What did Ale Balarezo say about his ampay with Sergio Peña?

The Canadian model assured thatand they only have a friendly relationship: “I didn’t do anything with bad intentions. (…) We are only friends“. When assuring him that Vanessa López also stayed in Peña’s apartment, he stated: “That is his life. It’s his private life.”

Why did Valery Revello cry after watching Sergio Peña’s ampay?

The reaction that Valery Revello had after being informed of the ampay generated a lot of controversy, which is why she explained: “I already saw the preview and they make it seem like I’m trembling to seeSergiowith other woman. Please, it’s obvious thatI only get like this because it is my daughter who is exposed.and with people who are totally birds of passage. “I have never done that to Vittoria in my life.”

Finally, she stated: “I think it is normal for any mother to see those images of my daughter sharing, I repeat, (with) passing birds. Especially when there was an agreement between the two. That agreement was clearly broken.”

