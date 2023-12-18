Samantha Batallanos stars in an ampay 'Magaly TV, the firm', according to the preview of his program this Monday, December 18. The Peruvian model was seen enjoying a moment of distraction in a restaurant, located on the Costa Verde. But that's not all, since a kiss is shown between Miss Grand Perú 2019 and a man who was accompanying her.

Did Samantha Batallanos star in ampay?

The week begins with ampays twice. In the promotional space of Magaly Medina The images of Renato Rossini Jr. and Ale Fuller are announced, but also the model Samantha Batallanos was seen kissing a man in a food establishment, according to the program report.

““Samantha Batallanos enjoys her single status by kissing a mysterious beau in a restaurant on the Costa Verde.”expresses the voiceover of the promotional video of the ATV entertainment space.

What time does 'Magaly TV, la firma' air?

He ampay by Samantha Batallanos, which was announced on 'Magaly TV, la firma', will be broadcast this Monday, December 18, from 9:50 pm, on the ATV signal. In addition, all the details of this story will be exposed during the broadcast of the popular program of the controversial TV figure Magaly Medina.