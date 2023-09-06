A new romance in sight? Mayra Goñi and Ricardo Mendoza were captured by the cameras of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ enjoying the night in a nightclub in miraflores. Both have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks, however, they assured that they were only united by a friendly bond.

Nevertheless, They were supported by kissing in the middle of the disco, in addition to sharing some hugs. And the thing did not end there, but the couple was also doing karaoke, dedicating romantic songs to each other and dancing.

