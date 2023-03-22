Ampay! Jossmery Toledo It has been captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” with a Peruvian soccer player who is currently married and with children. This is how the preview of the program broadcast on March 21 describes it. It also points out that this athlete was part of the qualifying process for the Russia World Cup 2018. The ex-police will give something to talk about this March 21 when the full report is issued. At the moment, he does not give more details about the scoop that Magaly Medina released a few days after Peru vs. Germany.

What does the advance of the ampay say to Jossmery Toledo?

With the music of “Como no te voy a querer” in the background, the program released its preview of Jossmery Toledo’s new ampay. “She behaves like a fifteen-year-old in love showing off in public with a soccer player who took us to the World Cup. But listen well, he is currently married and has children,” says the voiceover.

Which footballer from the Peruvian team shone with Jossmery Toledo? Photo: FPF

On social networks, users gave the names of who this player would be about. Paolo Hurtado, Yoshimar Yotún and ‘Oreja’ Flores have been mentioned.

Users react to Magaly’s ampay. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Jossmery Toledo and footballers limited comments

After the broadcast of the advance of “Magaly TV, the firm”, Jossmery Toledo He limited his comments on Instagram. She would have been receiving messages from users. Also, some ex-mundialistas have done the same. This is the case of Paolo Hurtado, who has been strongly pointed out as the person involved with Jossmery Toledo.

Other athletes who did the same are Carlos Cáceda and Christian Ramos. As you remember, Jossmery Toledo was in Cusco some time ago. Users reported that the tiktoker’s meeting with a Peruvian national team would have taken place there.