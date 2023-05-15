Who will it be? Magaly Medina announced this May 15 a new ampay. As he describes in his preview, it is the couple of a historic footballer who is now the host of a well-known television program. “Leaves hotel with mysterious man“, says the voice-over. The host will broadcast the full report this Monday in her wake time. The uncovering of the case of infidelity is giving rise to talk on social networks. At the moment, the presenter has not given more details about this scoop.

Magaly Medina ‘ampaya’ the wife of a well-known player who is on TV leaving a hotel with a lover. Photo: composition/El Popular

The last ampay of Magaly Medina

The most notorious disclosure of Magaly Medina, so far in 2023 was Paolo Hurtado. The Cienciano del Cusco footballer was seen in affectionate situations with Jossmery Toledo. Hours later, the athlete’s wife announced their separation from her and began the divorce process.

For his part, the player was temporarily separated from his club and starred in another ampay with the influencer, this time sharing lunch with the family of the Peruvian midfielder.

Why didn’t Magaly appear in your May 12 edition?

