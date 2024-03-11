Ampay! Julián Zucchi was caught kissing who would be a reporter for 'Magaly TV, the firm' leaving a nightclub last weekend. It was the cameras of 'Amor y fuego' who struck him out and the influencer Ric La Torre who assured that it would be Priscila Mateoworker Magaly. It is important to emphasize that Yiddá Eslava and the Argentine actor separated in October 2023 and it seems that the interpreter is ready to start a new relationship, according to the romantic situations that were evident in the report of the television program. Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

How was Julián Zucchi's ampay?

More than one viewer was surprised to see images of Julián Zucchi kissing an entertainment reporter at a party last weekend outside a nightclub. The Willax Television show 'Love and fire He did not confirm the identity of the young woman in question, but assured that she is not a worker at his channel.

The ampay in question shows Julián and his companion leaning against the wall of the nightclub, while they kiss, hug and spend time together. On the other hand, the Argentine was questioned about these images and decided to downplay them and assure that they were only “entertaining themselves.”

“If I'm at a party and someone comes up to me and talks to me, I'm not going to say 'no, stay away, I'm closed to love'”. Explained the former member of Parchís, who did not confirm having started a romance with the young woman. Yiddá Eslava also spoke about the images and asserted that “there will always be respect” for the partner that Julián chooses for the future.

What did Julián Zucchi say about his separation from Yiddá Eslava?

Julián Zucchi revealed that he felt affected by the criticism from both users and the media after he announced the end of his relationship with the ex-combatant. The actor highlighted the importance of all parties showing respect for the decisions they both made, and gave the beginning of Yiddá Eslava's relationship as an example. On the other hand, he assured that they need to “give themselves a break” due to all the changes they have been experiencing as a family, in addition to being co-workers for more than 11 years in various reality shows and, later, with their popular films 'Yes, my love'.

“You have to respect the other person's decisions. And I think that, in general, you have to respect what others do with their lives. So yes, I took it very calmly with her, with the press, more or less , because obviously the headlines hurt. I am human and being told that I am buried or buried are strong words. So, yes, I am hurt by this medium in which I have worked since I was very little and I was always very respectful. I think I always behaved “Well, I don't think I deserve those things, but I understand that it's their job and that's okay,” Zucchi said.