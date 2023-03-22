He couldn’t escape the cameras. The player of the Peruvian team Paolo Hurtado he was supported along with the tiktoker Jossmery Toledo in a suggestive situation. The former police officer and the soccer player were recorded kissing in an Airbnb, in the Cusco region, by the cameras of “Magaly TV, The Firm”although that Hurtado is currently married to Rosa Fuentes and they have children together.

brief impasse

Prior to the broadcast of the ampay, the production of “Magaly Tv, la firme” reported failures in the audio of the note. “I don’t like to play with my audience. When I have an ampay, I take it out,” said Magaly. “I’ve already asked the channel to fix this problem I’m having, and they still haven’t,” she added, then sent the show into a commercial break.

Magaly reveals the ampay

The video dates from between the months of October and November 2022, when Jossmery traveled to Cusco with the purpose of meeting. “That’s why Jossmery traveled so much to Cusco, it’s not that she was interested in archeology,” Magaly Medina said, laughing. In the video, they are seen going to a luxury hotel in the city of Cusco. In the place they made tourist visits and realized that they were being recorded. However, they continued their route, they sat down in an archaeological zone and the ex-policeman kisses him.

Paolo Hurtado’s wife reports separation

Immediately, the still wife of Paolo Hurtado, Rosa Fuentes, reported through her Instagram account the official separation of the Peruvian national team, indicating that he will be the one who has to explain the event, in addition to asking for respect for her, her two youngest children. and for the baby that is gestating. “I’ll let this dissolve legally and especially in private,” she says.

Paolo Hurtado’s wife reports separation from the footballer. Photo: Instagram / Rosa Fuentes

Jossmery Toledo disabled comments on Instagram

After the advance of the note was disseminated in ATVhean influencer decided to disable comments from his official Instagram account, as Internet users were quick to leave derogatory comments on his latest posts. Apparently, Jossmery turns a deaf ear to her news about her, because he published a few hours ago photos of her with her friends and then another of her where she was studying.

Players of the Peruvian team also deactivate comments

On the other hand, “bicolor” players also made the decision to disable comments on their Instagram profiles, after users asked about the player who is the protagonist of the ampay of the Magaly Medina program. Among them are Renato Tapia, Paolo Guerrero, Pedro Gallese and Carlos Zambrano.