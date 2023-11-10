Leslie Shaw, Handa, Mayra Goñi, Mario Hart and Flavia Laos were a trend in recent days, after the ‘Faldita’ performer was accused of minimizing the talent of Hart and other Peruvian artists, which is why Handa sat down this afternoon on the set of ‘Amor y fuego’ to respond loud and clear to Leslie Shawbut he did not wait for ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi to transmit the passionate kisses he gave with Andrea San Martín.

Andrea San Martín and Handa are shown kissing passionately

The cameras of ‘Amor y fuego’ captured the precise moment in which Andrea San Martín kisses Handa after the green-eyed woman stars in other kisses with Elías Montalvo. Hours earlier, Handa had a presentation at the same event. Handa’s partner and manager would also have been found there.

Handa did not deny being the protagonist of video and stated: “Yes, there it was. My partner and I have very marked codes. It’s not so much that we are free, I believe that I am free as a person, so is he. “We are at a party, in a moment of friends, we are playing. Everything is a game.” Given this, ‘Peluchín’ asks: “Are these games allowed between you and your boyfriend?”, and she says: “If a couple allows it. I believe that the couple is the only one who can say what is allowed and what is not.“.

What did Handa say to Leslie Shaw?

On October 7th, Handa, Mayra Goñi, Mario Hart and Flavia Laos They performed in ‘Mande que mande’ and Handa revealed: “They had to take me off (from the stage) so she could be there.” For her part, Mayra Goñi He added: “That’s what happened to me.” Finally, Handa He reported: “They didn’t let me down because I complained,” but Goñi did not suffer the same fate: “I did, sister.”

Leslie Shaw and Handa are two urban music singers. Photo: LR composition/Leslie Shaw/Handa/Instagram

But that was not all, Goñi accused Leslie Shaw of wanting to thwart his concerts: “She wanted to block my way and she didn’t want me to open the concerts, she wanted to be her (…). I would meet her and she wouldn’t greet me in the same way as before, it was like she was avoiding me. “I don’t know if it’s consciousness, I don’t know, but that seems fatal to me because we all have to support each other.”

Who is Handa and how old is she?

Handa’s real name is Eva Bustamante and she is a Peruvian singer and songwriter from 29 years. She, along with other artists, is responsible for the awakening of urban music in Peru.