New heartthrob? Gabriela Serpa was supported by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” at an event in Huaral while rumors continue about an alleged relationship with Alfredo Benavides. Magaly Medina showed the exclusive images of who would be the young man who would be trying to conquer the member of “JB en ATV”. According to what was shown by “Urraca”, the boy took her in her truck to Huaral, since she had an early-morning event at a disco.

Once the show is over, the man, who answers to the name of Christian Carrión, drove back to his apartment in Miraflores, where the two would have spent a few hours together. Although entertainment reporters couldn’t catch the model leaving the building, on Sunday night she was seen celebrating Father’s Day with her family. What happened to Jorge Benavides’ brother?

