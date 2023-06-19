Could it be that there is something more than a simple friendship between Ducelia Echevarría and Raul Carpena, members of “This is war”? “Love and Fire” presented a preview of its program on Monday the 19th with images of the reality boys in suggestive scenes late at night in a disco. According to the video, both were very affectionate while talking, and then crossed their lips. “Conceited producer of ‘EEG’ is pure fire with Ducelia“, is titled the advance of the entertainment space.

It should be noted that, days ago, the young oxapampina was invited to “Send whoever commands” to be part of the “Gira corazón” sequence. There, the production tried to get her to talk about the candidates who would be conquering her heart. As is remembered, the young woman had an affair with Piero Arenasbut their relationship did not last long.

