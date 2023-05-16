Charlene Castro, current partner of Cuto Guadalupe, was captured in a new ampay of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ leaving a hotel in Barranco with a mysterious man. Faced with this situation, the former University soccer player deleted the photos with his wife from his social networks and He only communicated that tomorrow he will pronounce on the subject.

Magaly’s paparazzi received information that Charlene Castro he would be committing infidelity, so they dedicated themselves to following the couple for several days, they saw themselves training with Cuto and living as a stable couple. However, after the routine, Charlene took a taxi to Barranco, she got off three blocks before the hotel to walk in with another man.

After this revelation, users on social networks showed their complete astonishment and condemned Charlene Castro’s actions. “Unforgivable what Cuto Guadalupe’s wife has done,” says an Internet user.

Users show their surprise at the amapay of Cuto Guadalupe’s wife. Photo: Twitter.

They were also optimistic and sent positive messages after Cuto Guadalupe’s statement on his account instagram. “Men don’t cry, men bill”, says a user.

Users in social networks have a special affection for cute guadalupe and accompany him in his new sentimental situation. “Poor Cuto, we lost faith in love.”

Cuto’s reaction

After Charlene’s ampay revealed on ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, Luis “Cuto” Guadalupe He responded with a statement on his Instagram account announcing that he will rule on the case through a press conference.

“To the media. Given the latest public events that relate to me, I will be speaking out, for the only time tomorrow, Tuesday the 16th, at 9:00 am,” the notification says. The announcement will be made in the restaurant of the ex-soccer player “Cuto 16”, in La Perla, Callao.

