Since Magaly Medina launched the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal, users have been wondering what soccer championship they both compete in. La Superliga Fútbol 7 is made up of the following teams:
– Eleven Machos (team of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal)
– EmbajadUr (former Universitario players)
– Poets (former players of the César Vallejo University)
– Sporting (former players of Sporting Cristal)
– Alianza (former Alianza Lima players)
– Sport Callao (former players of Sport Boys)
– Academy (former Deportivo Municipal players)
