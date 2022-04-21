Since Magaly Medina launched the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal, users have been wondering what soccer championship they both compete in. La Superliga Fútbol 7 is made up of the following teams:

– Eleven Machos (team of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal)

– EmbajadUr (former Universitario players)

– Poets (former players of the César Vallejo University)

– Sporting (former players of Sporting Cristal)

– Alianza (former Alianza Lima players)

– Sport Callao (former players of Sport Boys)

– Academy (former Deportivo Municipal players)