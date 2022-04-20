The local show business shook on Tuesday, April 19 after the ampay they starred in Aldo Miyashirowho is still married to actress Érika Villalobos, and his former reporter Fiorella Retiz.

The driver of “La banda del chino” married Villalobos in 2005 and, so far, there is talk of alleged infidelity, since those involved have not yet ruled on the matter.

In this note we tell you all the incidents that have been happening, stories and opinions about this ampay that he brought to light Magaly Medina and that he also exposed the sports commentator Óscar del Portal, who in March celebrated 10 years of case with Vanessa Químper, in affectionate situations with Fiorella Méndez, the former partner of the cumbia singer Pedro Loli.

YOU CAN SEE: Janet after ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal: “We are going to measure everyone with the same yardstick”

Live: Ampay by Aldo Miyashiro Who is Fiorella Retiz, the reporter who kissed Aldo Miyashiro? Fiorella Retiz is a well-known host and reporter who highlighted her work in spaces such as América Tv and Latina. The young journalist, who got her bachelor’s degree after 10 years, was part of the program “La banda del Chino”, where her rapprochement with Aldo Miyashiro would have been born. Fiorella Retiz is a well-known host and reporter who highlighted her work in spaces such as América Tv and Latin. The young journalist, who obtained her bachelor’s degree after 10 years, was part of the program “La banda del Chino”, where she would have been brought closer to Aldo Miyashiro. Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos separated? Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos have not shared photos together for a long time on networks. Followers of the couple noticed this detail and slipped the idea that the couple was already separated before the issuance of the ampay. Érika Villalobos receives support after ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz Users sent messages of support to the actress Érika Villalobos after the images broadcast of the meeting between Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz Aldo Miyashiro is criticized in networks Unlike Fiorella Retiz, Aldo Miyashiro did not disable comments on his Instagram account and received strong criticism for the alleged act of infidelity. Fiorella Retiz deactivated Instagram comments A few minutes after launching the progress of the ampay (without knowing exactly who was involved), Fiorella Retiz deactivated the comments on her Instagram account. This action caused the rumors to increase. Aldo Miyashiro met Fiorella Retiz the same day he returned from Spain Aldo Miyashiro traveled to the old continent with his wife Érika Villalobos and their children. However, the same day they returned to Peru, on April 18, the driver attended a ‘pichanguita’ where he met Fiorella Retiz. Fiorella Retiz separated from the “Click” program after ampay with Aldo Miyashiro Through a statement, the management of the “Click” program decided not to renew the contract of the journalist Fiorella Retiz, who acted as host after the ampay who starred with Aldo Miyashiro.

Ampay by Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz

On Tuesday, April 19, the Magaly TV program, the firm, launched a preview in the afternoon where they indicated that a well-known night driver and married to a well-known Peruvian actress was caught in compromising situations with his former reporter. Although the short clip did not release names, many speculated that it would be Aldo Miyashiro and reporter Fiorella Retiz.

These suspicions were confirmed in the broadcast of the space of Magaly Medina. In the images, the presenter of “La banda del Chino” could be seen kissing the young woman at the house of sports commentator Óscar del Portal, who was also supported by Fiorella Méndez.

Aldo Miyashiro was absent from his program La Banda del Chino

After the ampay that Magaly Medina showed, Aldo Miyashiro was absent from his program “La banda del Chino”, but he sent a message, which was imitated by his colleagues, in which he announced that he will give his releases this Wednesday, April 20 in America TV.