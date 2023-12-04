Just a month after breaking her engagement with lawyer Francesco Balbi, the well-known actress was caught in a romantic situation with the former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.
The famous actress Ale Fuller is the protagonist of the new ampay of the program ‘Magaly TV: la firma’. The young woman was caught with the son of actor Renato Rossini, Renato Rossini Jr., on a romantic outing. In the images you can see both kissing and arriving at an apartment together. She knows all the details.
How was Ale Fuller’s ampay?
This Monday, December 4, the program ‘Magaly TV: la firma’ broadcast a preview of what her program will be and in an image you could see the remembered actress from ‘Ven baila quinceañera’ on a night out with the influencer Renato Rossini . The two went out together to celebrate at a nightclub and several scenes of affection were shown hugging each other.
However, after a few hours the two retired to an apartment. Inside you can even see them dancing, and at the end they share a kiss. After them, they disappeared from the shot.
Communicator. Journalist in training at the Jaime Bausate y Meza University. With more than 4 years of experience in various media in the Culture, Entertainment and Sports sections. I covered the final of the 2019 Copa Libertadores at the Monumental Stadium. Interested in entertainment, current affairs and chronicles.
#Ampay #Ale #Fuller #caught #kissing #Renato #Rossini #month #breaking #engagement