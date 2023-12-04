The famous actress Ale Fuller is the protagonist of the new ampay of the program ‘Magaly TV: la firma’. The young woman was caught with the son of actor Renato Rossini, Renato Rossini Jr., on a romantic outing. In the images you can see both kissing and arriving at an apartment together. She knows all the details.

How was Ale Fuller’s ampay?

This Monday, December 4, the program ‘Magaly TV: la firma’ broadcast a preview of what her program will be and in an image you could see the remembered actress from ‘Ven baila quinceañera’ on a night out with the influencer Renato Rossini . The two went out together to celebrate at a nightclub and several scenes of affection were shown hugging each other.

However, after a few hours the two retired to an apartment. Inside you can even see them dancing, and at the end they share a kiss. After them, they disappeared from the shot.