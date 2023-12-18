Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini Jr. They are caught again in a compromising situation. The participants of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' denied having a romantic relationship; However, a new ampay would say the opposite. The 'magpies' of Magaly Medina They saw them enjoying themselves at a nightclub and then spending the night at the model's apartment.

What is Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini's ampay like?

The progress of the program led by Magaly Medina It was already uploaded to their social networks. In the video, the production strikes out Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini in a van going out to enjoy a nightclub and later heading to Fuller's apartment and leaving the next morning. This is not the first time the couple has been caught. Days ago, they were caught kissing in the same place.

Are Ale Fuller and Renato Rossini in a relationship?

After the first ampay, Ale Fuller denied having an affair with Rossini and assured: “What is being shown is not trueo”. In that sense, she claimed to be a friend of the actor, but that she did not close the doors to love. For his part, Rossini said he was single in an interview: “I do not have a couple. “This year I ended a long-term relationship, now I am focused on my career.”.

After the first ampay there was a rumor that it had been put together by the model, but Fuller mentioned to Trome: “I don't think it was that way. I know Renato little, but I feel that he is a good person, he is a good boy, I know his parents and there is a beautiful friendship”.

How old is Ale Fuller and how many years older than Renato Rossini?

Ale Fuller is 28 years oldwas born on January 29, 1995. Renato Rossini is 24 years old. That is to say, Fuller is older by 4 years.