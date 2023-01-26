CDMX.- The Supreme Court of Justice agreed to review an amparo alleging that the ban on distributing and selling marijuana violates the human rights of free trade and work, as well as the constitutional framework on free competition.

The Court assumed on January 3 its jurisdiction to resolve the appeal of a resident of Puebla, after the Third Collegiate Court on Administrative Matters of the Sixth Circuit considered that it is not up to it to decide on the constitutionality of the prohibition of trade provided for in the General Health Law (LGS).

The file was turned over to the Minister Arturo Zaldívar to prepare the respective project to the First Chamber of the Court.

Except for the pretense of trading, this amparo is similar to many others that have been promoted since 2015, challenging the absolute prohibition of marijuana provided for in various articles of the LGS, which the Court already invalidated in 2021 through a general declaration of unconstitutionality.

In this declaration it was established that the Ministry of Health (Ssa) has to issue administrative permits for self-consumption to adults who request them, but with the strict prohibition to sell or distribute the drug, an activity that is sanctioned as a crime in the penal code that has not been part of the litigation in administrative matters against the LGS.

In practice, the Ssa has done everything possible to block the issuance of self-consumption permits that must authorize applicants for related activities such as planting, cultivation, harvesting, preparation, possession, and transportation of the drug.

The Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) repeatedly denies these permits, which forces the interested parties to go before federal judges to denounce non-compliance with the general declaration of the Court.

The Congress of the Union, meanwhile, has failed in its attempts to legalize marijuana, since the Senate approved a norm that would give this activity the treatment of an industry, as in Canada or some states of the United States, while the deputies they only accept a legal framework for self-consumption that is as limited as possible.