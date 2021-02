Amparo Piñero (Murcia, 1998) and Carmen apparently have nothing in common, just the same face and the same voice. Both are flesh and blood but the first is real, and the second a fictional character. Despite their differences, Amparo admires Carmen, is fascinated by her strength and tenacity. Who could blame her when more than eight o’clock passes

This content is exclusive for subscribers Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95