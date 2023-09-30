Amparo Ochoa Castaños She was a socially committed woman, politically deployed on the streets. She loving, invariably supportive, supportive of justice and freedom. She is an artist of the people, voice of the voiceless, I sing her. Amparo was born on September 29, 1946, she was an exemplary Sinaloa native, a rural teacher, an artist who made her singing the song of the people; a woman who fulfilled history, who transcended borders, a woman seed-fruit, flower-path, who through her voice, her struggle and her social commitment fills us with pride.

Claiming the historical debt with Sinaloan womenYesterday, Friday the 29th, the LXIV Legislature had the distinction of elevating to the Wall of Honor of the parliamentary precinct, in its own right, the name of Amparo Ochoa Castaños. Doing it is honor the Sinaloa woman, and their daily struggles and their work in the streets and in art and culture; honor, honor, José Martí said it.

Amparo Ochoa She is the second woman to be honored in the Wall of Honor from the session hall of the Sinaloa Congress. We are writing the other story, the story forged in the streets, in the fight against machismo at home and in all dimensions, in the work of the tomato plants in the fields of Sinaloa, in the seas and estuaries, in the classrooms, in the university, in the company, in singing and culture, sports, science, all of life, the other story: the work of women on the road to liberation and human equality.

And we are missing many other women here, I mean the women forged in combat, struggles – many times, manifest in silence, from silence, many times in the guerrilla and literature, in the street. We are missing, to name a few, symbolically representative women, Loúrdes Martínez Huerta, Inés Arredondo, María del Rosario Espinoza, many, many others. Women inhabitants of humanism.

How can we not honor a woman who grew her wings, if Adelita, if by sea, on a warship, if by land in a military train, I would follow her trail incessantly, I am a woman and the country calls me to the fields let him go to fight. It is the song of Amparo Ochoa a poetically configured call.

Latin America, as a result of the origin and deployment of capitalism, shows off its open veins. Suggestive Eduardo Galeano. Veins through which the fight and song of the people, and their singers, emanate.

Amparo Ochoa, from Sinaloa, places his voice and his commitment to this torrent of liberation for the sake of human rights attached to love and the guitar: José de Molina and his Latin mothers, wombs in labor from gardens to replace garbage cans; Víctor Jara and his thousand guitars; Atahualpa Yupanqui and his reiteration of assuming himself as singer of the poor, Violeta Parra and Mercedes Sosa and their declaration of gratitude to life, and their song to youth, and yes, I like the students because they are not afraid of the pack, I They like them because they roar like the winds, little libertarian birds; Silvio Rodríguez and his blue unicorn in the search for the missing; Gabino Palomares and his demand for the workers; Carlos Puebla and his political declaration: culture is the truth, the people must know, know it / to never again / lose their love of freedom;

Alfredo Zitarroza and his black guitar offering his open doors, open forever; Óscar Chávez and his 100 years of Macondo, epic of the forgotten people, and the little house and its call: become a revolutionary; Eugenia León and the Juarista eagle; Guillermo Velázquez and the people of the mountains, brave and fighting; Pedro Calderón, from Sinaloa, and his loving feelings, solidarity, with the street children, the homeless, the children who are torn off like leaves in winter; of this eponym is the song of our Amparo Ochoaa song where the people reach superlative dimensions in their journey through utopia: the other humanity, human love.

I go down the street singing, Amparo Ochoa reiterates.

Eternal life for Amparo Ochoa.

