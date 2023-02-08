The last time Amparo Larrañaga (Madrid, 59 years old) stepped on the stage of Madrid’s Teatro Maravillas was on December 11. At the end of a new representation of Lapland, his umpteenth success on the tables, he said goodbye to some colleagues who could hardly hold back their tears and went home. The next morning, the actress was admitted to the hospital to undergo heart surgery. “She had gone to the doctor a few weeks before because she had high blood pressure and an echocardiogram discovered severe mitral regurgitation. My valve was completely rheumatic and had to be changed. The recovery has been hard, but very good, ”the interpreter evoked this Tuesday from the same stage that saw her leave two months ago.

In his first public confession regarding the sudden stoppage of Lapland, who returns this weekend to the billboard with all the seats sold, Larrañaga allays any alarm about his state of health: “It was not an emergency operation, it was a scheduled intervention with little risk because my heart is perfect, I don’t have no heart disease.” The diagnosis had come in the summer, with hardly any symptoms, beyond some recurring hot flashes going up the stairs that he attributed to poor physical shape. Actually, he remembers, the only scare during the whole process came when he discovered that the operation was going to be open-heart and that both his heartbeat and his lungs had to be stopped for a few minutes. “When they told me, I thought that maybe I didn’t even need surgery anymore because I almost fell dead,” she says with a laugh.

Already sitting in her long-awaited dressing room at the Maravillas, just a damp look at certain moments of her story reveals something different in the appearance and character of an Amparo Larrañaga that is all too familiar to those who have witnessed her four-decade career. Although she claims to be a specialist in being strong, to the point of making her mother, actress María Luisa Merlo, believe that the surgery was almost equivalent to extracting a tooth, the artist did need to break completely the night before to the operation. She threw her couple and her two children out of the room – “they were worse than me” -, she kept the “don’t worry” and the “nothing happens” and finally embraced solitude .

Scene from the play ‘Lapland’ at the Teatro Maravillas. From left to right: Juli Fàbregas, Silvia Abascal, Iñaki Miramón and Amparo Larrañaga. NACHO PEÑA

After crying inconsolably for an hour, releasing the accumulated tension, she opened the computer and went online: “I started looking for clothes that could hide the 10-centimeter scar on my chest… And then I slept great.” The memory of his father, also an interpreter Carlos Larrañaga, who died in August 2012, was the great protagonist of the subsequent days in the ICU: “My father had a terrible time, he did not want to eat, and I thought about him every day because Although people insisted that I eat, I couldn’t do it, it made me sick. Being the companion is not the same as being the patient… He understood him perfectly”.

Beyond the 10-centimeter cut that now runs through his torso — “Doctor Alberto Forteza (the same one who intervened on Juan Carlos I) makes them very small,” he specifies — little has changed in his daily routine. During these weeks he has been overcoming postoperative fatigue and anemia that arose afterwards, he has adjusted his diet and medication doses, he walks faster and faster, goes swimming, drives and can now sleep on his side. To achieve total normality, there is only one challenge ahead: to measure up during the approximate hour and a half that each show lasts. Lapland. “I’m very nervous because I don’t know how I’m going to handle going out there with the lights, the heat and the looks of the people or if I’ll be able to keep my energy and breathing… In my premieres I’ve always faced the public, but now I’m facing myself”, she maintains, convinced that “despite the fear, everything will be fine”.

The actress Amparo Larrañaga, at the Maravillas Theatre. JOHN BARBOSA

Such is her passion for the character she plays in this comedy, which narrates the clash between two sets of parents regarding their educational methods, traditions and collusion with lies, which she defines as “the happiest person in the world” representing her. She has not forgotten a single word of the text and the rest of the cast —Iñaki Miramón, Mar Abascal and Juli Fàbregas— have waited patiently for her return. “After a pandemic, having the theaters closed or with limited capacity and having lost what little we had, we premiered a play with everything sold out and this happens. In addition, my colleagues without work… I had a very bad time, it was a great upset ”.

With just over a month to go to celebrate such a significant date as her 60th birthday, no one now expects to come across an Amparo Larrañaga transformed and enlightened by her experience. Her personality, always pragmatic and independent of her, is still as valid as when she decided to withdraw from social and media life in an industry that she has sucked since she was a child. She also preferred to reject any type of presence on the networks or submit to social pressure regarding the beauty standards imposed on women. “It is a terrible dictatorship that I am not going to go through”, she corroborates her: “Here I am, this is what it is: if you like it well; if not, I stay in my theater that does not demand anything of me ”. The only concession that she is willing to make of her is to celebrate her 60th birthday surrounded by her family… but because she celebrates decades, not years. Has she already thought of something special? Larrañaga smiles: “I don’t think we have to celebrate too much either… I’ll make a cake with Sintrom, little more”.