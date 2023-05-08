“The peak of cases of scarlet fever from streptococcus bacteria, which can give skin manifestations and pharyngotonsillitis, is returning. But amoxicillin, the antibiotic indicated by the guidelines to treat this type of bacterial infections, continues to be lacking. A problem, why not there is a real alternative. Indeed, if other molecules are used, we risk inducing antibiotic resistance and creating an even greater danger”. So to Adnkronos Salute Antonio D’Avino, president of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp), taking stock of the situation after the increase in cases of scarlet fever recorded in the past weeks.

“As paediatricians – he underlines – we have equipped ourselves to test for streptococcus, but then the antibiotic is not available. The reason? They said for packaging reasons, perhaps trivially missing some small parts of the package. But we are talking about a given the shortage and also the very low price, perhaps one could think of a production of the Military Pharmaceutical Chemical Plant. The problem is the alternative: thinking of using macrolides is not the right choice indicated by the guidelines for protection and because the risk is to select resistant strains. It would be a defeat for the system”.