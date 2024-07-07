Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al Jazira Club received its Moroccan coach, Hussein Ammouta, upon his arrival at Zayed International Airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi, yesterday evening, Saturday, on board “Etihad Airways”, coming from the city of “Casablanca”, in preparation for the official signing between the two parties today, for the former coach of the Jordanian national team to lead “Pride of Abu Dhabi” in the next season 2024-2025.

Amouta’s journey with the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” will begin with the preparatory camp for the new season in Spain this July.

Amouta had previously played in the UAE League as a professional player in Sharjah during the 2002-2003 season, during which the “King” was crowned with the President’s Cup title, before moving to the Qatari League.

Amouta achieved remarkable success in his last coaching station with the Jordanian national team, after leading the “Nashama” to the 2023 Asian Cup final, and qualifying for the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.