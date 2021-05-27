Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

“Al-Ittihad” learned that Omar Abdul-Rahman, the Al-Ahly youth player, is close to renewing his contract with “Al-Fursan” for two seasons, after the positive negotiations that took place between the two parties, and the desire of each of them to renew the experience during the next stage, in order to achieve the participation goals of the player and the club.

Despite the end of the season without Amouri participating in any match, since his contract with Shabab Al-Ahly, during the winter transfers, the officials of the club’s football company are keen on the player’s continuation with the team, especially after he harmonizes with the atmosphere and adapts to his fellow players, In addition to the good relationship he has with coach Mahdi Ali.

The player’s recovery from the injury makes him ready to participate in the team’s preparations, starting next July, and to prepare for the new season in the best conditions, in a way that contributes to his strong return to the stadiums, and the restoration of his techniques and skills on the stadiums.

It is noteworthy that Shabab Al-Ahly is the fourth team in the career of the best player in Asia 2016, after playing in Al-Ain, the Saudi Crescent and Al-Jazira. With “the Knights” next season.