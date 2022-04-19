Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Omar Abdel Rahman, the Al-Ahly youth player, has returned to be among the options of the technical staff of our national team in the expanded list nominated to enter the upcoming preparation camp next May 24, as part of the “Al-Abyad” plan to prepare for facing the Australian team on June 7, in the face of the Asian supplement, which qualifies for the global attaché. in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

“Amouri” returned to spread creativity and brilliance with Al-Ahly youth and this time in the current team’s journey, in the AFC Champions League, where the player participated since the start of the tournament in parts of the first matches in the first and second phases of the group stage, before appearing mainly in the third round, while His most glamorous presence was in yesterday’s meeting in front of the Qatari Al Gharafa, where “Amouri” entered the starting lineup for the Knights.

The match witnessed the creativity and brilliance of Amouri in a remarkable way, as he contributed to the manufacture of 3 goals, all of which carried the “magic feature” of the player, who regained a large part of his luster, especially his ability to distribute balls, and create a permanent threat to the opponent’s goal, during the confrontation that ended with the victory of Shabab Al-Ahly 8-2 in the fourth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League, which put the team in second place in the third group after its score rose to 3 points, and it is close to competing strongly for one of the cards qualifying for the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.

Follow-ups indicate that members of the technical staff of the national team, who are already in Saudi Arabia to follow up on our clubs participating in the tournament, have closely monitored the process of preparing Amouri as one of the main elements of his team, especially as he is among the names that the national team needs.

Arrobarina, the coach of our national team, had announced the opening of the team’s door to all players, provided that the international candidates to enter the list regain their levels and provide twice their efforts to get a chance during the next gathering.

Follow-ups indicate that the technical staff was waiting to check on some of the elements that were absent from the team, especially players with individual capabilities and technical skills, led by Omar Abdel Rahman, in addition to some other centers at the level of attack and the play industry, provided that it continues in the same vein until the expected gathering. Next May, he will join the camp that Al-Abyad will enter on the 24th of the same month.

The technical staff is waiting for the levels of the rest of the elements, especially Ismail Matar, who returns to participate after the end of his suspension after the return of the league in the next rounds, where the last matches of the expansion will be the last test in front of Matar’s return to the squad alongside Sebastian Tigali, the victory striker.