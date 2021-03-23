Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

The completion of the readiness of Omar Abdel-Rahman and Ahmed Khalil, the Al-Ahly youth players, brought optimism to the “Al-Fursan” fans, after announcing the Asian list, and preparing for the start of the group stage competitions in the AFC Champions League competition on April 15th.

The recovery of the best players in Asia in 2015 and 2016 is a strong push for the Emirati football representative to compete strongly and reach the advanced roles, which raises the ceiling of the team’s ambitions, especially as it is experiencing a positive phase under the leadership of coach Mahdi Ali, by not losing the match 19 in a row.

Al-Ahly youth also count on the high level of foreign players Cartabia, Jesus, Eduardo and Masharipov to present strong performances in the continental championship, and to achieve positive results, in addition to having a large group of international players with great experience and experience, which excites everyone to repeat the successes of the “Knights” in the 2015 championship by reaching The final of the Asian Championship.

Mahdi Ali chose a list of 30 players: Majid Nasser, Hassan Hamza, Jamal Ismail, Hamdan Al Kamali, Salmin Khamis, Muhammad Marzouq, Youssef Jaber, Walid Abbas, Muhammad Jaber, Abdel Aziz Haykal, Saud Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ahmed, Abdel Aziz Sanqour, Yahya Al Ghassani, Ahmed Jamil, Abdullah Abdul Rahman, Rashid Suhail and Abdullah. Al-Naqbi, Marwan Fahd, Harib Abdullah, Harib Suhail, Eid Khamis, Majid Hassan, Omar Abdel Rahman, Ahmed Khalil, Ahmed Al-Attas and Muhammad Jumaa, in addition to the four foreigners, Carlos Eduardo, Federico Kartabia, Igor Jesus and Jalaluddin Masharibov.