Amouranth will not be at the Ibai Llanos evening on Twitch: why?

Twitter of Ibai Llanos and Amouranth
The popular ‘streamer’ will not be able to accompany her colleague.
The Evening of the Year, the event with which the ‘streamer’ Ibai Llanos has recently brought together content creators with other personalities to fight in a ‘ring’, is scheduled for next July 1st. And, despite the fact that it has been promoted for months, the big members of the cartel have been getting off. The last figure to do so: the ‘streamer’ Amouranth.
Amouranth gets off the ‘Evening of the Year III’
The most recent edition of the Llanos event will take place at the Cívitas Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. There, it is expected, the evening will last at least seven hours.
The great famous guests, who are still confirmed, are the singers Quevedo, Ozuna, Feid and Maria Becerra. However, the atmosphere is not the best because Amouranth, one of the stars of North American streaming, will not be able to be there.
Amouranth reported in the last few hours that he suffers from “late-stage ovarian failure.” Therefore, he will not be able to participate in the event of his friend Ibai Llanos.
SPORTS
