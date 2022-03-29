Amouranth is one of the few female streamers who are in the top 100 earners on Twitch And while his earnings are a long way from the top names, it looks like he could soon get closer to those numbers. She revealed on her social media that bought just under $2 million worth of stock from Activision Blizzard.

This purchase should surprise no one, after The company’s shares rose in a historic way after the announcement of its purchase by Microsoft. However, this decision may have taken a part of the public by surprise that does not know its reasons.

According to Amouranth herself, plans to eventually occupy one of the positions on the board of directors of Activision Blizzard in order to create real changes within the company. Her main goal is for this company to treat women better.

In total, she ended up spending $1,904,028. Furthermore, she explained in her tweet that she expects to get a 20% return on her investment if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed.

Amouranth bought a large number of shares in Activision Blizzard

According to Amouranth’s estimates, you should be able to receive about $400,000 USD in profit after your investment. However, given financial market volatility, this figure may be slightly different than the final amount you receive.

Be that as it may, diversifying your sources of income is never a bad idea. Despite the current popularity of Amouranth on Twitch, it is undeniable that this can reduce and modify your expected earnings. If this purchase is successful, we may see new investments from you in the following months.

