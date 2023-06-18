Amouranth decided to leave Twitch and sign with Kickannouncing his choice during the live streaming for his seventh anniversary on the platform: a move certainly of great impact for his many viewers.

This is the same agreement made by xQc with Kick for 100 million dollars, which also comes at the dawn of the controversy surrounding the program Twitch Partner Pluswhich apparently would benefit only 2.5% of current partners.

In the clip above we see Amouranth reading the news of xQc’s signing with Kick, making a phone call and asking if she too can access a 100 million dollar deal, to then literally pack up and leave for this new adventure .

It is not clear at the moment what the terms of her contract with the streaming platform are, but it is possible that it is not an exclusive agreement for her either, which would leave her the door open for any further collaborations.