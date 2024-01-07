













What happens is that in 2024 it launched a version of itself that is capable of interacting with people, to the point of creating goal games and even personalized videos for subscribers.

This AI version of Amouranth is based on your personality, and like other similar software, it evolves progressively. It is also capable of reacting to images, sounds or videos that are provided to it.

Although it is not Siragusa who interacts, it seems that there are some fans of hers who do not care. To the extent that in a single day and with just one publication, this AI of her own allowed her to earn $34 thousand dollars (MX$573 thousand 923).

That was through subscriptions and on average users of this Amouranth Artificial Intelligence have spent around $20 dollars (MX$337.60).

Some who are not even your followers may want to experience what this initiative offers.

The price of subscriptions varies but some reach $200 dollars (MX$3,376.02) per month. There have been no shortage of detractors about the AI ​​of this personality.

thing is the cause epidemic loneliness — I disagree. This doesn't cause loneliness — it's probably closer to being therapeutic. It's what people reach for to refrain from feeling alone.

An AI that passes the Turing test is part of the solution, not the problem… — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) January 4, 2024

Especially because they report that it could generate inappropriate sound or images of Amouranth on its own. It would even encourage the isolation of some people who stop interacting with others.

But Kaitlyn Siragusa claims that this is not true and even thinks that it could serve people as a therapeutic measure. What does seem clear is that this is just one more example of how AI is increasingly present.

