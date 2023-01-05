Kailtyn’Amouranth‘ Siragusa has become the character of a game for adults, Hentai Heroes. In short, the most talked about social media star has found her way into the world of video games, to the delight of her fans.

Many often wonder what a character like her, known above all for the soft erotic nature of her content, has to do with video games. Her answer is quite simple: she is much loved by gamers, so much so that a company has decided to invest in her to attract them to her game. In short, in addition to being the top streamer of Twitch, Amouranth now also exists in videogame form.

On January 4, Amouranth posted a tweet looking for a graphic designer. The attached images suggested that the candidate should be able to draw anime-style characters. Then came the revelation: ours has already become a video game character.

In reality, the official Hentai Heroes account had already presented Amouranth in December 2022, but the particular nature of the title must have made most people miss it. We don’t provide you with links because they would inevitably direct you to R-rated sites, but you can easily find the game by searching on Google.