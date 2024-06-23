The Kick and Twitch star, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusacontinues with his digressions into various areas of business with the recent acquisition of an eSports teamas announced by the girl in one of his particular videos published on social media.
In recent days, Amouranth announced that she had become co-owner of the Wildcard Gaming teambased in Houston, Texas, along with the former John Griffin who was particularly excited by the news, seen as “the right move at the right time” to stabilize an industry that has had a rather tumultuous few years.
“Kaitlyn is not only a highly visible figure, but she is also a woman with a very strong business sense,” Griffin said, “she can be rational and act thoughtfully, like us. Her impact on our organization will be immediate”.
An announcement in true Amouranth style
Meanwhile, Amouranth has announced this new adventure in the world of eSports with a video that certainly fully reflects his style, as you can see below.
In the video attached to the announcement message we can in fact find the usual mix of voluptuousness and ironywho now demonstrates a certain familiarity also in managing his own image in these situations.
In addition to providing economic and promotional support, Amouranth will also promote a fashion line linked to his new adventure in eSport, an area in which he probably intends to commit himself in a particular way.
“I’ve always kept an eye on eSports,” Siragusa said, “admiring what other content creators like Disguised Toast and MoistCr1TiKaL have done with their organizations. In my conversations with some of those and after some research, I felt Wildcard was the best opportunity to shape a growing organization.”
#Amouranth #announced #surprise #business #coup #eSports #field #video
Leave a Reply