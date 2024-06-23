The Kick and Twitch star, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusacontinues with his digressions into various areas of business with the recent acquisition of an eSports teamas announced by the girl in one of his particular videos published on social media.

In recent days, Amouranth announced that she had become co-owner of the Wildcard Gaming teambased in Houston, Texas, along with the former John Griffin who was particularly excited by the news, seen as “the right move at the right time” to stabilize an industry that has had a rather tumultuous few years.

“Kaitlyn is not only a highly visible figure, but she is also a woman with a very strong business sense,” Griffin said, “she can be rational and act thoughtfully, like us. Her impact on our organization will be immediate”.