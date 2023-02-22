During an interview, popular Twitch streamer, Amouranth He talked about his income. Here he revealed that a month he generates up to 1.7 million dollars, but most of this does not come from streaming. His real income is on OnlyFans and he explained his process to get it.

Amouranth has a huge fan base on Twitch, where he generates up to $100,000. However, this platform serves only as a hook to attract subscribers to his OnlyFans. This is mainly because the streaming platform has several policies against ‘adult content’. So just give them a taste of what they can find in OF.

The streamer said she used all her social networks for the same purpose. However, that of streams has presented the highest conversion rate of all. In other words, the users of this platform are the most likely to pay for their OnlyFans subscription.

To finish Amouranth shared a small breakdown of all his income. Through Twitch he generates 100 thousand dollars, through external advertising he earns 85 thousand and finally with OnlyFans he generates 1.5 million dollars. What do you think of their financial strategies?

Who is Amoranth?

Amouranth is one of the best-known streamers on all of Twitch and also one of its most controversial. She has often been seen being punished due to her more adult-themed content. His streams include several scantily clad streams and the well-known hot tub streams. However, he has been able to overcome the punishments and continue his popularity.

His success has been such that he announced the purchase of a gas station and an inflatable pool company. He also launched into entrepreneurship with a company dedicated to finding personal assistants for content creators. It is clear that she is quite a business woman.

