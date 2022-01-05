Amouranth has now become very famous on Twitch, especially for riding the wave of some meta added not too long ago. Initially started as a platform to share gameplay sessions, Twitch soon became populated with different topics: the Just Chatting meta, for example, is the one most used by streamers.

Recently the platform also added a new destination on the Pools and Whirlpools and Amouranth was the queen of this session. The streamer, however, to date has to deal with hater and people who insult her at every live stream: despite this Amouranth this time has responded in kind to the insults.

“It is ironic that people have a problem with real women embracing their sexuality when on every video game these teens and adults play on Twitch there are legitimate women who are constantly sexualized.Amouranth reported some examples like the women in bikinis on Dead or Alive or the strippers in Grand Theft Auto who don’t seem to care much for the players.

Despite the sexism and harassment, Amouranth said her ASMR videos get more viewers than her videos in the Just Chatting category.

