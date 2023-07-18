Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is the most watched female streamer on Twitch and for about a month has also become one of the most important faces of Kick, a rival platform that is trying to corner a good amount of top tier content creators, like xQc and Destiny. Now, however, Siragusa could be a risk of ban as it would show sexual content in exchange for money or subscriptions.

As you can see in the video above, Amouranth has done it twerking during a live Kick. Nothing particularly explicit, but Kick’s rules are actually very clear: as you can see in the tweet just below, according to the platform it is forbidden to perform sexual activities in exchange for money or subscriptions; this includes twerking. In addition, underwear may not be worn, but bathing suits (including bikinis) are permitted.

At the time of writing Amouranth’s Kick channel he did not suffer any kind of punishment, perhaps thanks to the fact that the “exhibition” did not last long and can be presented simply as a small comic scene rather than sexually explicit and above all not born in response to a donation from a spectator. It should also be mentioned that it’s possible that Kick is willing to give one of his star streamers a little more freedom, especially considering that he has recently signed a contract.