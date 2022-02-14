The rescue of forgotten money in banks has moved customers in search of this money. However, it is important to be careful not to fall for scams. The alert is from Karpersky, a Russian digital security company, which found that hackers and cybercriminals are practicing scams through the WhatsApp application when consulting money forgotten in banks.

+ Redemption of forgotten money in banks: see calendar

Criminals request the person’s full name and CPF in exchange for a query in the Central Bank system. They send a message through the messaging app, saying it needs to be shared with 10 contacts to gain access to the supposed benefit. The information is from the Estado de Minas newspaper.

By clicking on the link in the fraudulent message, the victim is sent to fake websites that simulate the BC system. The client has to inform the full name and CPF to carry out the consultation and the website will always show that the victim has an amount to receive between R$1,000 and R$4,000.

Kaspersky identified a notification using a Brazilian bank that directed victims to a fake bank website to steal internet banking access.

Faced with cases of potential fraud, the Central Bank issued a statement warning that it is “very important: only after you access the system and only in case you request a redemption without indicating a Pix key, the financial institution you have chosen will contact you.” to perform the transfer. Attention: even in this specific case, this institution cannot ask you to provide your personal data, nor your password”.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat